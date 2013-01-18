Sunday, June 10 , 2018, 7:14 pm | Fair 71º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Republican Women’s Club to Screen ‘Jihad in America’

By Rita Rink for the Santa Barbara Republican Women's Club, Federated | January 18, 2013 | 5:24 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Republican Women’s Club, Federated will show the movie Jihad in America: The Grand Deception at its dinner meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 30 at Marmalade Café at La Cumbre Mall, 3825 State St.

Reservations are required and may be made by calling 805.699.6756 or emailing .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

The cost of the dinner is $35 pre-paid or $40 at the door.

The 70-minute film is directed by Steve Emerson, author of American Jihad, and investigates the covert structure and growing influence of the Muslim Brotherhood and Islamist groups in the United States — specifically how they infiltrate politics, entertainment, news media, law enforcement, publishing and museums.

— Rita Rink represents the Santa Barbara Republican Women’s Club, Federated.

 

