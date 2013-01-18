Santa Barbara Republican Women’s Club to Screen ‘Jihad in America’

The Santa Barbara Republican Women’s Club, Federated will show the movie Jihad in America: The Grand Deception at its dinner meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 30 at Marmalade Café at La Cumbre Mall, 3825 State St.

Reservations are required and may be made by calling 805.699.6756 or emailing .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

The cost of the dinner is $35 pre-paid or $40 at the door.

The 70-minute film is directed by Steve Emerson, author of American Jihad, and investigates the covert structure and growing influence of the Muslim Brotherhood and Islamist groups in the United States — specifically how they infiltrate politics, entertainment, news media, law enforcement, publishing and museums.

— Rita Rink represents the Santa Barbara Republican Women’s Club, Federated.