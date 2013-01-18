Santa Ynez Inn Earns National Tourism Recognition Award

The Santa Ynez Inn, one of the Santa Ynez Valley’s only four diamond luxury boutique inns, has received Trip Advisor’s prestigious Traveler’s Choice Award for 2013 as one of the top 25 small hotels in the nation.

“Our inn was founded on service and making a personal connection with each and every guest,” Santa Ynez Inn owner Douglas Ziegler said. “We have a dedicated following and nearly all our guests are now friends, and that personal connection and loyalty is what makes staying at our inn an ‘experience’ and so unique.”

The Santa Ynez Inn offers Victorian elegance with modern amenities, and that is no accident. The owners made a list of their world travels and listed everything that they loved about hotels around the globe and integrated their favorites at the inn — from heated floors in the bathrooms of many of the suites, steam showers, luxurious bedding and linens to technology that allows guests Wi-Fi, printing, iPad access and more.

For Santa Ynez Inn General Manager Rick Segovia, the amenities are a large part of the draw, but it always comes back to the personal touch.

“If a guest cannot join us for wine hour, we ask what we can do to accommodate them,” Segovia said. “We will have it delivered to their room if they would like. If guests arrive late to breakfast and the morning paper is no longer available, we have been known to ask our staff run down the street to buy a fresh morning paper for those guests. It’s basic, and maybe ‘old fashioned,’ but we actually put into action all our talk about service.”

Guests have apparently taken notice of the Santa Ynez Inn “walking the talk,” as Trip Advisor’s Traveler’s Choice award is strictly based on guests’ reviews of the inn.

“We are so grateful to our loyal clientele,” Segovia said. “They are the ones who have given us this award, and it is our goal to continue to please and go above and beyond.”

— Kerry Lee Dickey represents the Santa Ynez Inn.