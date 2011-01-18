Carolyn Johnson Elected Board President for Peoples’ Self-Help Housing

Carolyn Johnson has been elected president of the board of directors of Peoples’ Self-Help Housing.

Other newly elected officers include vice president David Gustafson, secretary Jolie Ditmore and treasurer Charles Fruit. Johnson previously served as secretary of the board.

Johnson is the planning manager for the City of Pismo Beach. She also has worked as a planner for the City of Santa Maria, the City of Council Bluffs in Iowa, and the cities of Lincoln and Omaha in Nebraska.

She completed a bachelor’s degree in urban studies at the University of Nebraska in Omaha, and completed master’s degree coursework in community and regional planning at the University of Nebraska at Lincoln.

Johnson and her family reside in San Luis Obispo County.

“Peoples’ Self Help Housing’s mission is to provide affordable housing and programs leading to self-sufficiency for low-income families, seniors and other special-needs groups on California’s Central Coast,” Johnson said. “This mission has been accomplished for thousands over the last 40 years, resulting in economic independence for so many people. I’m honored to work with such a successful organization and look forward to continuing Peoples’ Self-Help Housing efforts in the coming years.”

Founded in 1970, Peoples’ Self-Help Housing is an award-winning nonprofit organization that develops affordable housing and community facilities for low-income households and homeownership opportunities for working families and special-needs populations, such as seniors, the disabled and the formerly homeless.

With more than 1,150 homes completed and more than 1,400 rental units developed and now managed by Peoples’ Self-Help Housing, PSHH is the premiere affordable housing developer on the Central Coast, with offices in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo. Peoples’ is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year.

— Annette Montoya is the director of operations for Peoples’ Self-Help Housing.