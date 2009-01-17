Lura Dolas, 1915-2009

The performing arts leader who helped hundreds of local students find their voice was a star in her own right.

Lura Dolas, one of the most respected and beloved figures in local performing arts, is dead at the age of 94.

Dolas was a voice teacher for hundreds of local students who went on to professional careers in the performing arts, (notably, Cady Huffman, the recent Tony Award-winning star of Mel Brooks’ The Producers, and heldentenor Edward Cook).

Dolas was a board member for 10 years and then served twice as president of the legendary Santa Barbara Youth Theatre Productions, which launched the careers of many renowned performers of stage and screen, such as Howard McGillin, Anthony Edwards and Eric Stoltz.

After attending Julliard on a full scholarship, Lura began her illustrious career as a concert artist. She won the coveted Naumberg Award in 1942 and debuted at Town Hall in New York City accompanied by the legendary Conrad V. Bos, receiving glowing reviews in The New York Times.

Her career soared. Lura Stover, as she was known then, performed frequently on regional and national radio, with the celebrated singers of the era (including tenor William Strickand, contralto Lydia Summers, mezzo Pauline Pierce; baritone Mack Harrell, and bass Wellington Ezekiel).

As a gifted concert artist and oratorio soloist, Lura sang at Carnegie Hall with conductor Alfred Stoessel, with the Philadelphia Orchestra, Bach Choir of Bethlehem, Worcester Music Festival, Julliard School, and with the National Symphony Orchestra under the direction of its founder, Hans Kindler. Lura was named to Who’s Who of American Men and Women.

When Dolas and her family came to Santa Barbara in the mid-1950s, she turned her attention to the training and professional development of youth, especially in the performing arts.

In addition to her work with Santa Barbara Youth Theatre, Dolas also served on the California Arts Council.

She established the Young Artists Foundation of Santa Barbara to help launch the careers of Santa Barbara’s exceptional young musicians. As president she led the foundation in raising financial support and arranging for students to study with internationally renowned coaches and also to compete in international competitions. (Recipients included Nina Bodnar-Horton, who was sent to Paris to compete in the Jacques Thibaud competition, and became the first American to win this prestigious international prize for violinists.)

Ever determined to give young people the opportunity to pursue their talents, Dolas was responsible for the establishment of the City Club Prize at UCSB. The Santa Barbara City Club was formed in 1926 for women, after they won the right to vote. Its mission was to educate and encourage young women in political science and civic leadership. When it appeared the club was winding down, she rallied the remaining members to sell their clubhouse (the Greek-inspired building at Micheltorena and Anacapa streets) and to use the proceeds to create a trust bequeathing income to UCSB, for the purpose of rewarding “the achievements of women who best exemplify the ideals of the club.”

The City Club Award is awarded each year at UCSB to four women graduates of the highest academic achievement in political science or a related field. It is the largest undergraduate cash award given in the nation.

In 1985, Dolas was singled out for her indefatigable and unselfish leadership on behalf of local youth, and was named Santa Barbara’s Woman of the Year.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Michael Dolas; her son, Ted Dolas (well known local award-winnning set and lighting designer); and daughter Lura Jay.

Services will not be held, but friends and associates from music and theater, and especially from the original Youth Theatre Productions, may wish to join in remembering Dolas in a celebration from 1 to 3 p.m. Jan. 31 at Rockwood Women’s Club, 670 Mission Canyon Road.