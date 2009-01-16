Margaret Cafarelli Named to Music Academy Board of Directors

Margaret Cafarelli, a real estate executive whose firm specializes in mixed-use urban development, has been named to the board of directors for the Music Academy of the West.
Cafarelli serves on the Sustainable Development Council of the Urban Land Institute, a public policy organization based in Washington, D.C., and is a member of the U.S. Green Building Council. In 2007, she completed the executive program in business strategies for environmental sustainability at the Stanford University Graduate School of Business and the Woods Institute for the Environment in Palo Alto.
“I am very pleased to serve on the board for the Music Academy of the West,” Cafarelli said. “It is exceedingly rewarding to be a part of the Music Academy experience each summer. I expect the same to hold true for my involvement with this outstanding organization’s board of directors.”
Tim Dougherty is communications manager for the Music Academy of the West.