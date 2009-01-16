Friday, June 1 , 2018, 12:10 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 

Margaret Cafarelli Named to Music Academy Board of Directors

By Tim Dougherty | January 16, 2009 | 4:15 p.m.

Margaret Cafarelli, a real estate executive whose firm specializes in mixed-use urban development, has been named to the board of directors for the Music Academy of the West.

Article Image
Margaret Cafarelli
Born in Phoenix, Ariz., Cafarelli studied marketing and finance at Arizona State University before embarking on a career in real estate development. After working for a succession of small, family-owned firms, she founded Urban Developments in 1999. The San Francisco-based company specializes in sustainable urban mixed-use projects.

Cafarelli serves on the Sustainable Development Council of the Urban Land Institute, a public policy organization based in Washington, D.C., and is a member of the U.S. Green Building Council. In 2007, she completed the executive program in business strategies for environmental sustainability at the Stanford University Graduate School of Business and the Woods Institute for the Environment in Palo Alto.

Cafarelli, who has residences in Santa Barbara and San Francisco, has participated in the Music Academy’s Compeer Program, which pairs academy Fellows with academy donors and other Santa Barbara community members for informal socializing throughout the summer season, and actively supports Women’s Economic Ventures, a local women’s advocacy organization.

“I am very pleased to serve on the board for the Music Academy of the West,” Cafarelli said. “It is exceedingly rewarding to be a part of the Music Academy experience each summer. I expect the same to hold true for my involvement with this outstanding organization’s board of directors.”

Tim Dougherty is communications manager for the Music Academy of the West.

