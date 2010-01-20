40 Dogs Have Had Their Day; Now They Need a Photo Studio

Rover photographer Andrew Grant is looking to rent space for a week of glamour shots for his pet project

Photographer Andrew Grant, who recently conducted a casting call for Santa Barbara-area dogs for a new photo book, is now looking for a temporary studio to rent for the next phase of his project.

Earlier this month, Grant spent a day at Pierre Lafond Upstairs in Montecito, selecting 40 dogs for the second version of his dog photo book, Rover. More than 200 dog owners turned out for the casting call. All proceeds from the book benefit no-kill animal shelters, and the local chapter of DAWG benefited from book sales at the casting call.

Grant would like to lease for a week suitable studio space to bring back the dogs for their glamour shots. He’s willing to consider locations between Goleta and Ventura and ideal space specs include:

» Unobstructed, wide-open shooting space measuring no less than 20 feet by 35 feet

» Minimum of 10-foot ceilings

» Hard flooring surface (no carpet)

» Space can have windows or be completely dark

» Adequate parking

» Pet friendly (of course) as there will be approximately 40 dogs coming in (over the course of a week)

» Shooting and working in space for approximately 12 hours per day for one week

» Reliable power supply

» Restroom

» Outdoor area for pets to do their thing. Obviously, we will clean up.

» Heating and cooling

» Ideally, the space will have a kitchen/eating area and an area for the artist to sleep

» Space needed from Jan. 30 to Feb. 7, if possible

— Cara Gamberdella is an agent with Village Properties Realtors. If you have space available, e-mail her at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or call 805.680.3826. In the interest of full disclosure, her mastiff/boxer mix, Rocco, was chosen as one of the 40 dogs.