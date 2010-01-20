Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 7:33 am | Overcast 58º

 
 
 
 

Alan Garcia Memorial Service Set for Saturday

Harvest Christian Fellowship to host memorial for victim of hit-and-run. Services pending for second victim Lisa Lovato

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | updated logo 10 a.m. | January 20, 2010 | 2:24 a.m.

The family of Alan Garcia, who died in a weekend hit-and-run collision on Las Positas Road, said late Tuesday that a memorial service will be held Saturday at Harvest Christian Fellowship.

Garcia, 38, and his girlfriend, Elizabeth Contreras, 36, known by family and friends as Lisa Lovato, were walking across Las Positas near Earl Warren Showgrounds on Saturday night when they were struck by a van. Despite immediate first aid administered by witnesses and then emergency personnel, they both died of their injuries.

According to Santa Barbara police, the alleged driver of the van, Jon Steffan Peters, 46, of Santa Barbara, fled the scene, but not before a witness was able to get the vehicle’s license plate number. Because Peters is a paroled registered sex offender and required to wear a GPS tracking device, officers quickly located him and took him into custody. The van also was located and police said it was badly damaged, consistent with evidence at the crash scene.

Peters was arrested and booked at the Barbara County Jail for felony hit-and-run and a parole violation. He is also being charged with vehicular manslaughter.

Services for Lovato, a Santa Barbara mother of four, are pending.

Nicole Puailoa Wichowski, a cousin of Garcia’s, on Tuesday night announced to the “In Loving Memory of Alan Garcia” Facebook group that his memorial service is tentatively scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday at Harvest Christian Fellowship, 150 Pebble Hill Place.

The family will hold a viewing from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapel, 450 Ward Drive.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established for Garcia’s son, Jacob, at Wells Fargo Bank’s main downtown branch, 1036 Anacapa St.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk.

