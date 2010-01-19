Author Neal Graffy to Tell Story Behind Street Names

The local historian will speak at the Santa Barbara Women's Club on Jan. 27

Author and local historian Neal Graffy will present one of his popular talks at 2 p.m. Jan. 27 at the Santa Barbara Women’s Club, 670 Mission Canyon Road.

Graffy will tell the history behind the naming of community streets from his latest book, Street Names of Santa Barbara.

Graffy has been featured on local, state and national radio and TV, including Huell Howser’s California Gold, This Old House and the Emmy-winning Impressions in Time.

In 2004, Graffy founded the Santa Barbara History Consortium, a nonprofit corporation, to provide local history to a wide audience through film and video production, publishing and oral presentations.

The Santa Barbara Women’s Club public affairs program is free to the public.

Call Sue at 805.682.4546 for more information.