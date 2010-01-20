Blood Bank in Need of All Blood Types

United Blood Services-Central Coast is continuing its appeal for all blood types, especially O-negative. With the recent rains, donations have dipped when supplies were already strapped.

The blood bank has launched its annual Heart to Heart Blood Drive to encourage donations. As a special thank you, United Blood Services has teamed up with See’s Candies to provide donors with a 4-ounce box of See’s chocolates.

January also marks National Blood Donor Month.

“January is usually an especially difficult time as we go into the cold and flu season,” said Scott Edward of United Blood Services. “We’d ask that anyone that is feeling well, to visit us in January and consider making a resolution to give three times in 2010. We would be especially grateful if businesses and community groups would hold at least three drives per year. That would be ideal to maintain a steady supply.”

Businesses and organizations are asked to call the Santa Barbara Center at 805.965.7037 if interested in scheduling a community blood drive.

Donations may be made Monday through Friday at the UBS Center in Santa Barbara, 902 Laguna St. The hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday.

In addition, a number of blood drives will be held throughout the region. Appointments are appreciated, but not necessary. Walk-ins also are welcome. Donors are asked to make an appointment by contacting United Blood Services online at www.Blood4Life.org. Just click on the “Donate Blood” tab and type in your ZIP code for a list of drives.

People may donate blood if they are older than age 16, weigh at least 110 pounds and are in good health. Additional height/weight requirements apply to donors age 22 or younger.

— Janna Nichols is the marketing manager for United Blood Services-Central Coast.