Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 7:31 am | Overcast 58º

 
 
 
 

Blood Bank in Need of All Blood Types

United Blood Services launches its Heart to Heart Blood Drive; donors will receive See's chocolates

By Janna Nichols | January 20, 2010 | 3:28 p.m.

United Blood Services-Central Coast is continuing its appeal for all blood types, especially O-negative. With the recent rains, donations have dipped when supplies were already strapped.

The blood bank has launched its annual Heart to Heart Blood Drive to encourage donations. As a special thank you, United Blood Services has teamed up with See’s Candies to provide donors with a 4-ounce box of See’s chocolates.

January also marks National Blood Donor Month.

“January is usually an especially difficult time as we go into the cold and flu season,” said Scott Edward of United Blood Services. “We’d ask that anyone that is feeling well, to visit us in January and consider making a resolution to give three times in 2010. We would be especially grateful if businesses and community groups would hold at least three drives per year. That would be ideal to maintain a steady supply.”

Businesses and organizations are asked to call the Santa Barbara Center at 805.965.7037 if interested in scheduling a community blood drive.

Donations may be made Monday through Friday at the UBS Center in Santa Barbara, 902 Laguna St. The hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday.

In addition, a number of blood drives will be held throughout the region. Appointments are appreciated, but not necessary. Walk-ins also are welcome. Donors are asked to make an appointment by contacting United Blood Services online at www.Blood4Life.org. Just click on the “Donate Blood” tab and type in your ZIP code for a list of drives.

People may donate blood if they are older than age 16, weigh at least 110 pounds and are in good health. Additional height/weight requirements apply to donors age 22 or younger.

— Janna Nichols is the marketing manager for United Blood Services-Central Coast.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 