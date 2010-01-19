Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 7:42 am | Overcast 58º

 
 
 
 

Former Youth Coach Accused of Molestation

Detectives say the crime occurred during an overnight trip in 1991

By Drew Sugars | updated logo | January 19, 2010 | 8:06 p.m.

Detectives with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department have arrested a former youth baseball coach accused of molesting one of his players nearly 20 years ago.

Andrew Nicholas Greenaway
Andrew Nicholas Greenaway

While investigating a separate case in late 2009, sheriff’s detectives learned of a possible crime that occurred in 1991 involving 45-year-old Andrew Nicholas Greenaway.

In 1991, Greenaway was a youth baseball coach in Vandenberg Village. During that summer, Greenaway asked the parents of one of his players if the boy could join some of the other teammates for an overnight trip to Disneyland. On the day they were supposed to leave, Greenaway told the parents that all of the other boys had canceled, but that he was still willing to take the 13-year-old victim on the trip. While staying at the Disneyland Hotel, Greenaway allegedly molested the victim.

It is not known whether there were other incidents involving the boy. However, detectives are looking for other potential victims.

Since the mid-1980s until at least 2004, Greenaway had coached youth basketball, youth baseball and youth football teams.

Anyone who knows anything about other potential victims is asked to call sheriff’s detectives at 805.681.4150 or the Anonymous Tip Line at 805.681.4171.

Greenaway was arrested Tuesday morning at his Vandenberg Village home and booked in North Santa Barbara County on charges of molestation and kidnapping/enticing with the intent to molest. His bail was set at $1 million.

He is scheduled to be arraigned in Santa Barbara County Superior Court in Santa Maria at 8:30 a.m. Friday.

— Drew Sugars is a public information officer with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

 
