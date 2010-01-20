Goleta City Council Sounds the Alarm on Need for Additional Fire Station

The council votes to proceed with the Hollister Avenue project, which would ensure better coverage of the western portion of the city

The western portion of Goleta has needed a fire station of its own for some time, and on Tuesday, the City Council pushed that dream a little closer to reality.

The council voted unanimously to begin environmental studies and the drafting of a memorandum of understanding that would outline the city’s and county’s roles in the project.

If it goes forward, Fire Station 10 would be built on a parcel at 7952 Hollister Ave., adjacent to the Sandpiper Golf Course. The western area of Goleta, including the Winchester Canyon area, is serviced by another fire station located miles away on Storke Road.

Goleta’s General Plan even underscores the need for a fire station to serve that area, and service in western Goleta doesn’t meet National Fire Protection Agency guidelines.

Fire Capt. Martin Johnson attended the meeting and explained it this way: If it takes less than five minutes for a fire station to respond to a call, it’s adequately staffed.

Also taken into consideration is the ratio of residents to firefighters, which ideally would hover about 2,000 people for every firefighter, with 4,000 to one the absolute maximum, he said.

For the firefighting staff at the westernmost station on Phelps Road, that number is more than three times what it should be, at 7,198 people for every firefighter. In fact, it’s one of county fire’s top priorities in terms of capital projects, Johnson said.

The memorandum of understanding would address some key issues, such as exactly how and who would fund the project. Issues such as liability, design and construction also would be covered.

An environmental review must go forward before the project can be approved or denied by the City Council.

“This will take time,” City Manager Dan Singer said. “This is a matter of some years before us.”

Johnson said the Hollister location was “absolutely ideal” because of its access to Highway 101, Hollister Avenue and Winchester Canyon.

“We see this as an opportunity to weigh in on this matter,” said Vyto Adomaitis, director of redevelopment and neighborhood service.

Although the council disagreed about how quickly to move ahead and whether to establish an ad hoc committee for review, it pushed ahead on the memorandum of understanding.

“My concern is that if we wait any longer, it’s going to get ugly,” Councilman Roger Aceves said. “It’s a safety issue.”

