Local Gymnasts Place at Optional Meet

Crisol Gomez and Kiah Wienecke qualify for the state meet in March

On Saturday, Crisol Gomez and Kiah Wienecke, Level 7 gymnasts from Spirals Gymnastics Foundation headed by coach Gabriela Grosz and assistant Alex Gunther, competed at their first Optional Meet at Team OC in Costa Mesa.

Wienecke placed third All-Around with a total score of 33.800. She also placed third on beam with a score of 8.550, fifth on floor with a score of 8.725, sixth on bars and vault with scores of 7.900 and 8.625, respectively.

Gomez placed seventh All Around with a total score of 32.425. She also placed thirrd on bars with a score of 7.850 and sixth on beam with a score of 8.325. She also scored 8.150 on vault and 8.100 on floor.

Congratulations to Wienecke, Gomez and the coaches for qualifying for the state meet in March.

— Doreen Wienecke is the parent of a gymnast with the Spirals Gymnastics Foundation.