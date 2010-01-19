Monroe to Host Kindergarten Open House on Saturday

Families are invited to meet the teachers and explore the campus and classrooms

The Monroe Elementary School PTA will host a Kindergarten Open House from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday.

Families are encouraged to explore Monroe’s campus and kinder classrooms and meet the teachers.

Children who will be age 5 on or before Dec. 2 are welcome to enroll for the fall 2010 school year.

Please bring proof of address and immunizations, as well as a copy of the child’s birth certificate.

Monroe Elementary School is located at 431 Flora Vista Drive in Santa Barbara. For more information, call 805.966.7023.

