Monroe to Host Kindergarten Open House on Saturday
Families are invited to meet the teachers and explore the campus and classrooms
By Adriane Butler | January 19, 2010 | 4:19 p.m.
The Monroe Elementary School PTA will host a Kindergarten Open House from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday.
Families are encouraged to explore Monroe’s campus and kinder classrooms and meet the teachers.
Children who will be age 5 on or before Dec. 2 are welcome to enroll for the fall 2010 school year.
Please bring proof of address and immunizations, as well as a copy of the child’s birth certificate.
Monroe Elementary School is located at 431 Flora Vista Drive in Santa Barbara. For more information, call 805.966.7023.
— Adriane Butler is the board secretary for the Monroe Elementary School PTA.
