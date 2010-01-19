Possible Tornado Damages Home, Uproots Tree in Goleta

Residents had reported seeing funnel clouds in the area

A possible tornado or waterspout ripped shingles off the roof of a home and uprooted a large tree Tuesday in Goleta near Phelps and Pacific Oaks roads.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department responsed with a ladder truck to the area about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Other damage included a fence that was knocked down, a basketball hoop that was blown over and broken tree limbs.

Some residents had reported seeing funnel clouds in the area, but there were no witnesses to a tornado.

No injuries were reported.

City of Goleta crews were in the area assessing damage and clearing debris from the roadway.

