Safety Seminar to Address Dangers of the Internet

Learn how to help protect your children at the free community event on Jan. 28

The Internet can be a scary place. How are you protecting your kids online?

Join Make It Work Inc., the Santa Barbara School District and the Santa Barbara Education Foundation for a free Poogling Internet Safety Seminar to learn about what your kids are really doing online and what you can do to protect them.

The community event will be at 7 p.m. Jan. 28 at the Marjorie Luke Theatre on the Santa Barbara Junior High School campus, 721 E. Cota St. A Spanish interpreter will be present.

Discussion topics will include social networking, cyber-bullying, online predators, plagiarism and cheating, inappropriate Web sites, and the growing problems with mobile devices.

Eric David Greenspan, Make It Work co- founder and CEO, and Jeremy Anticouni, Make It Work’s chief technology officer, will host the seminar. The pair already have brought Poogling: Internet Safety Seminars into schools throughout Southern California.

“The dangers lurking on the Internet for our students are very real,” school district Superintendent Brian Sarvis said. “Please attend and find out what all parents should know to keep our children safe.”

