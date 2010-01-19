Speaking of Stories Presents ‘Foreign Fiction’
Listen in on the collection of stories from around the globe on Jan. 31-Feb. 1 at Center Stage Theater
By Speaking of Stories | January 19, 2010 | 4:24 p.m.
Speaking of Stories will continue its 2010 season with Foreign Fiction on Jan. 31-Feb. 1 at the Center Stage Theater.
Foreign Fiction is a collection of thought-provoking and entertaining stories from around the globe.
Henry Brown will read The Triumph by Frank Scozzari, James Lashly will read Good Advice is Rarer Than Rubies by Salman Rushdie, Laurel Lyle will read Rahmin by Rumer Godden and Rebecca Ridenour will read The Cat Comes Back by Ivan E. Coyote.
Tickets for the event are $25.
For tickets, an event schedule or more information, click here or call 805.963.0408.
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.