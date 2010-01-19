Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 7:41 am | Overcast 58º

 
 
 
 

Two Trustees Elected to Santa Barbara Foundation Board

Gretchen Milligan and Rob Skinner will serve three-year terms

By Jessica Tade | January 19, 2010 | 8:18 p.m.

Gretchen Milligan and Rob Skinner were recently elected to the board of trustees of the Santa Barbara Foundation. They each begin a three-year term this month.

Milligan graduated with distinction from Stanford University, and she received a master’s degree in business administration from the Stanford Graduate School of Business. She joined Wells Fargo Bank in corporate lending in San Francisco followed by Orange County and Ventura County before she left to raise a family.

In 2005, she founded Board Focus, a consulting practice working with nonprofit boards in the areas of governance, planning, training and retreats. Milligan is also the newly elected chairwoman of the Cottage Health System board of directors.

Other volunteer activities include the board of directors of the Marlborough School, Crane Country Day School and the Hospital Association of Southern California. She has served on the Trustee Committee of the California Association of Independent Schools and has been a volunteer leader at Stanford since graduation. She served on the Santa Barbara Foundation’s Finance Committee from 2004 to 2008.

Skinner earned his juris doctorate from USC. He is a managing member of Towbes Capital Partners, and executive vice president and general counsel of Towbes Group Inc.

Skinner is also the chief executive officer of Agility Capital LLC, a venture-debt fund he co-founded in 1999. He serves on the board of directors of Montecito Bank & Trust and Barrister Executive Suites Inc.

Before moving to Santa Barbara, Skinner was an attorney with the international law firm of White & Case, where he represented such clients as Tokai Bank, Swiss Bank and Wells Fargo Bank.

Skinner serves on the Santa Barbara Foundation’s Finance Committee.

— Jessica Tade is a communications and marketing project coordinator for the Santa Barbara Foundation.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 