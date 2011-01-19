Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 11:14 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Bob Wilcher: Three Tips for Better Health in the New Year

Earn your carbs, eat healthy carbs and get into a daily routine

By Bob Wilcher | January 19, 2011 | 11:45 p.m.

Bob Wilcher
Bob Wilcher (John Conroy photo / www.johnconroyimages.com)

The following are three tips for the new year:

Tip No. 1: Earn your carbs

There are good carbs and bad carbs. However, all carbs are bad when you don’t need them. If you didn’t earn your carbs for the day, then don’t eat much of them.

How do you earn them? Cardiovascular exercise. At least one hour. If you aren’t doing it, then you don’t deserve the carbs.

I know, I’m such a mean guy. Who am I to tell you what you can have? I’m not saying that there aren’t going to be some emotional issues associated with giving up carbs, but the bottom line is that if you don’t earn your carbs, then don’t expect to lose the weight.

Tip No. 2: Eat healthy carbs instead of junk carbs

So you just got back from an hour hike or bike ride. Now what do you eat? You deserve some carbs, and your body probably needs them. Don’t overdo them. Unprocessed carbs are the way to go. Sweet potatoes, brown rice, quinoa, lentil and beans are good sources of carbs. Eat a portion about the size of your fist. If you eat more than that, get back out and start hiking.

Tip No. 3: Get into a daily routine

Try to get this in your plan — six days a week of exercise for one hour each day. Casual walking, gardening, moving furniture and washing dishes are all great things to do, but they don’t count as exercise.

The rules are the same for everyone, and if we don’t follow them we get in trouble. Get a heart rate monitor and learn to exercise the right way.

The majority of people in America are overweight, and the No. 1 killer in America is heart disease. You don’t have to be another statistic.

Take control of your life and make 2011 the healthiest year of your life yet. Understand that it’s a lifestyle and you’ll have a much better chance of success.

— Dr. Bob Wilcher is a chiropractor and personal trainer in Santa Barbara. He owns Killer B Fitness, a personal and group training studio at 126 Powers Ave. Contact Wilcher at www.killerbfitness.com or 805.448.2222.

 
