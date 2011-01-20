Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 11:09 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

DA Files Formal Charges Against Suspect in Goleta Air-Gun Shootings

More charges could be filed against transient Charles Peart Quinn, who remains in intensive care

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | January 20, 2011 | 2:10 a.m.

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office filed felony and misdemeanor charges Wednesday against Charles Peart Quinn, the man accused of shooting four people with a high-velocity air gun near Camino Real Marketplace in Goleta on Jan. 15, and there could be more charges coming.

Quinn, a 42-year-old transient, is accused of shooting two young men who refused to give him money and two sheriff’s deputies with a high-velocity air gun. The three deputies on the scene returned fire with their .40-caliber semi-automatic pistols and hit Quinn multiple times.

Quinn remains in serious condition in the Intensive Care Unit at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, spokeswoman Janet O’Neill told Noozhawk on Wednesday.

After an initial report from Sheriff Bill Brown, filing deputy Jim Kreyger filed charges of armed robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, three counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer, resisting an officer and drawing an imitation firearm in a threatening manner against another person in a way that would cause a reasonable person fear of bodily harm.

The two men and two deputies who were hit by the air gun were all given medical attention and are recovering from their wounds.

All three deputies have been placed on paid administrative leave until an internal investigation determines whether they acted according to protocol, although Brown says it appears that they did.

Meanwhile, District Attorney Joyce Dudley said in an e-mail that the criminal case against Quinn has been assigned to prosecutor Mary Barron.

