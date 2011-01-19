Down Syndrome Association to Host Valentine Dinner & Dance

Volunteers and sponsors are still needed for the Feb. 5 event at the Santa Barbara Elks Lodge

The Down Syndrome Association of Santa Barbara County will present a Valentine Dinner & Dance for loved ones with disabilities, their families, friends and community supporters, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5 at the Santa Barbara Elks Lodge No. 613, 150 N. Kellogg Ave. in Santa Barbara.

The goal of the event is to provide an opportunity for children of any age with special needs to practice their good social manners in a safe, welcoming environment — and be a fun celebration for the entire family. Friends and community supporters are welcome!

The event will include a special guest appearance by Princess Please, who list enlist help from young party guests in practicing her very best party manners. Princess Please is sure to leave a lasting impression and good manners lessons for all.

Party guests who arrive as princesses or princes may parade on the dance floor with Princess Please.

Tickets are $15 for adults (age 16 or older) or $10 for children (ages 5 to 15). Children younger than age 5 will be admitted for free. Ticket prices include a buffet dinner, dance and all party stations.

Click here to purchase tickets online.

Activity Stations Sponsored by Local Community Groups

» Dress-Up Photo Station (Alpha Resource Center)

» Arts & Crafts (Autism Society of Santa Barbara)

» Manicures (PathPoint Inc.)

» Cookie/Cupcake Decorating (R&D Transportation Services)

» Storytelling with Coach Dia (sbSNAP)

» Hair Styling (SBCC Cosmetology Academy)

» Valentine Grams (Special Education Local Plan Area)

» Cupid Capers/Archery and Rocket Stomping (Dos Pueblos Challengers Little League)

» Jewelry Making/Face Painting and Tattoos



Still needed are table sponsors ($250 for a table of 10) and event underwriters so no family with a special-needs loved one is turned away. A tax-deductible donation receipt will be provided and sponsor name listed at event. Auction items also are needed. Any service or tangible item appreciated!

Please send donations to DSASBC, P.O. Box 1243, Santa Barbara, CA 93116.



For more information or to purchase tickets by mail, call Retta Slay at 805.681.9165.

— Retta Slay represents the Down Syndrome Association of Santa Barbara County.