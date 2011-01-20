Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 11:12 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Business

Lee & Associates Secures State Street Lease for Retailer H&M

The store, in the former Barnes & Noble space, is expected to open this summer

By Taylor Orr, Noozhawk Business Writer | @NoozhawkBiz | January 20, 2011 | 12:30 a.m.

Lee & Associates Central Coast announced this week that it has leased out the former Barnes & Noble space at 829 State St. in Santa Barbara to clothing retailer H&M.

The 15,262-square-foot space will be H&M’s 218th store nationwide and 43rd store in California. It’s expected to open this summer.

Brokers Clarice Clarke and Stephen Leider of Lee & Associates Central Coast represented the owner of the property, Rametto Co. LLC, in securing the 10-year lease.

Noozhawk reported earlier this month that rumors of the H&M deal had been floating around for months.

Leider said the addition of H&M will be a positive addition to State Street.

“The lack of a bookstore downtown is just an evolution that’s occurring all over the country,” he said. “H&M is a well-valued fashion retailer. We have Forever 21, Urban Outfitters and Anthropologie, and (H&M) is in the same marketplace.”

Noozhawk business writer Taylor Orr can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @NoozhawkBiz, @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

