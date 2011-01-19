Providence Hall to Hold Open House for Seventh, Eighth Grades

Parents and students are invited to learn more about the curriculum, staff and activities

Providence Hall’s college-preparatory education is now available for students in grades 7 through 12.

Founded in 2007 as a high school, Providence Hall recently announced the expansion of its distinctive, humanities-based academic program to include grades 7 and 8 in the fall of 2011.

Parents and students interested in grades 7 through 12 for fall 2011 are invited to an open house from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25 in the school’s auditorium in the building shared with the Notre Dame School at 33 E. Micheltorena St.

An information session will begin at 7 p.m., followed by opportunities to learn about activities and athletics, view curriculum, and meet teachers and administrators. A special information session about the new seventh and eighth grades will be held at 8:30 p.m.

For more information, call 805.962.4400 or e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Elaine Rottman is the director of advancement at Providence Hall.