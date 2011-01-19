Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 11:18 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Providence Hall to Hold Open House for Seventh, Eighth Grades

Parents and students are invited to learn more about the curriculum, staff and activities

By Elaine Rottman | January 19, 2011 | 5:32 p.m.

Providence Hall’s college-preparatory education is now available for students in grades 7 through 12.

Founded in 2007 as a high school, Providence Hall recently announced the expansion of its distinctive, humanities-based academic program to include grades 7 and 8 in the fall of 2011.

Parents and students interested in grades 7 through 12 for fall 2011 are invited to an open house from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25 in the school’s auditorium in the building shared with the Notre Dame School at 33 E. Micheltorena St.

An information session will begin at 7 p.m., followed by opportunities to learn about activities and athletics, view curriculum, and meet teachers and administrators. A special information session about the new seventh and eighth grades will be held at 8:30 p.m.

For more information, call 805.962.4400 or e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Elaine Rottman is the director of advancement at Providence Hall.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 