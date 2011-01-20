Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 11:13 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Families Left Homeless After Fire Roars Through Apartment Building

Santa Maria blaze destroys two units and leaves 10 others uninhabitable

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | January 20, 2011 | 12:00 a.m.

Several families were displaced Wednesday after a suspicious fire broke out along East Jones Street in Santa Maria, destroying two apartment units and leaving 10 uninhabitable.

Numerous calls were received by 9-1-1 shortly after 10 a.m. reporting a fire at 929 E. Jones St, according to a City of Santa Maria news release.

Police, fire and American Medical Response arrived on the scene as the blaze was spreading through the two-story, 12-unit building.

Four Santa Maria fire engine companies responded along with a battalion chief, and mutual aid was received from the San Luis Obispo County and Santa Barbara County fire departments.

Two people were taken to Marian Medical Center for treatment of smoke inhalation. One cat died in the fire, and another cat remains unaccounted for.

The fire was under control within an hour. Preliminary damages were estimated at $350,000 in structural damage and $50,000 in content damage.

The American Red Cross responded to the scene to provide assistance to the families. Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the blaze.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

