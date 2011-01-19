SBParent.com Hosting Mother-Daughter Teen & Tween Night

Learn about makeup, clothes and more at Sunday's event at Saks Fifth Avenue

SBParent.com has teamed up with Saks Fifth Avenue to create a Mother-Daughter Teen & Tween Night from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. this Sunday, Jan. 23 at Saks Fifth Avenue, 1001 State St. in Santa Barbara.

Come for an hour, or stay the whole time!

The event will be focused on educating moms and daughters on skin care, hair care and age-appropriate makeup application, and the styles and trends for 2011.

It promises to be a social, free and fun night for moms and daughters (ages 11 to 18) with wine, mocktails appetizers and more.

Sherrie Mathieson, personal stylist and author of Forever Cool and Steal This Style will do a presentation at 5 p.m. using three mother-daughter combos to demonstrate how they can swap clothes along with wardrobe secrets and styles.

— Rachael Steidl is the founder of SBParent.com.