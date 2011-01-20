School Board Narrows List of Search Firms to Find Replacement for Superintendent Sarvis

The four finalists will make presentations to the board in February

The Santa Barbara school board met in a special meeting Wednesday and narrowed down the list of possible search firms to find a replacement for retiring Superintendent Brian Sarvis.

Board members said they wanted firms that had experience placing candidates with California school districts and detailed proposals.

They narrowed it down to their top four finalists, which will make presentations to the board in early February.

The firms are Ray and Associates, Dave Long & Associates; Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates, and Leadership Associates.

Hiring a search firm will cost the district $27,000 to $30,000. The chosen firm will help the board find and narrow down a field of superintendent candidates.

Sarvis plans to retire after this school year, which ends June 30.

His career in education has spanned 36 years. He joined the Santa Barbara School District in 2001 and was promoted to superintendent in 2004.

“It has been my pleasure to serve as one of a team of professionals dedicated to student success,” Sarvis said in a statement in November. “But I will then look toward new adventures, new mountains to climb, time with my loving wife and rapidly multiplying grandchildren.”

