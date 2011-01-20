Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 11:10 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

School Board Narrows List of Search Firms to Find Replacement for Superintendent Sarvis

The four finalists will make presentations to the board in February

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | January 20, 2011 | 2:00 a.m.

The Santa Barbara school board met in a special meeting Wednesday and narrowed down the list of possible search firms to find a replacement for retiring Superintendent Brian Sarvis.

Board members said they wanted firms that had experience placing candidates with California school districts and detailed proposals.

They narrowed it down to their top four finalists, which will make presentations to the board in early February.

The firms are Ray and Associates, Dave Long & Associates; Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates, and Leadership Associates.

Hiring a search firm will cost the district $27,000 to $30,000. The chosen firm will help the board find and narrow down a field of superintendent candidates.

Sarvis plans to retire after this school year, which ends June 30.

His career in education has spanned 36 years. He joined the Santa Barbara School District in 2001 and was promoted to superintendent in 2004.

“It has been my pleasure to serve as one of a team of professionals dedicated to student success,” Sarvis said in a statement in November. “But I will then look toward new adventures, new mountains to climb, time with my loving wife and rapidly multiplying grandchildren.”

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 