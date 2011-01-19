UCSB Plans Series of Events in Honor of Black History Month

UCSB will celebrate Black History Month with a variety of academic and cultural events, including film screenings, lectures, discussions and a pair of art exhibitions — one on campus and the other at the Karpeles Manuscript Library in Santa Barbara.

The following is a list of some of the events, all of which are free, unless otherwise noted, and open to the public:

» Film screening: Neshoba: The Price of Freedom revisits the true story of three civil rights workers murdered by a mob of Klansmen in the small Mississippi county of Neshoba in 1964. The young men, two Jews from New York and an African-American from Mississippi, were in the Deep South helping to register black voters during what came to be known as the Freedom Summer. A discussion with Ralph Armbruster-Sandoval, associate professor of Chicana and Chicano studies, will follow the screening. 6 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 2, in the Multicultural Center Theater.

» Film screening: Up From the Bottom: The Search for the American Dream examines the massive migration of African-Americans from the rural south to the prosperous north during the World War II years and beyond. Leaving behind the legacy of slavery and segregation, they set out to find the American dream. 6 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 16, in the Multicultural Center Theater.

» Diversity lecture: Herman Gray, professor of sociology at UC Santa Cruz, will give a talk titled “You Better Recognize: Visibility, Recognition and Regulation.” Gray will consider the continuing desire and push for greater media visibility and recognition of diverse groups, cultures and histories against the backdrop of the changing conditions and means of representations made possible by digital technologies, neoliberalism, and discourse of diversity and post-racial cultural studies.

» Exhibition: “Roots of Community: African American Activism in Santa Barbara” focuses on the African-American leaders of Santa Barbara and their legacy of activism for civic improvement, equity and social justice. Through April 30 at the Karpeles Manuscript Library Museum, 21 W. Anapamu St. Hours are noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. An opening reception will take place at 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18. The exhibition is organized by the California Ethnic and Multicultural Archives in the UCSB Library.

» Exhibition: “Malik Seneferu” features work by the self-taught painter and muralist whose compositions seek to elevate the social, political, environmental and spiritual issues of people deeply challenged by oppression, and to capture the black experience in America. His work has been shown in South Africa, Kenya, Haiti and Italy. Through March 11 in the Multicultural Center Lounge.

» Exhibition: “Come Together: Interethnic Collaboration for Equity and Social Change in the 1970s” features selected 1970s posters by San Francisco Bay area artists who represent a spirit of cultural diversity, social equity and social change, and international human rights. The posters are drawn from major graphic art collections housed in the California Ethnic Multicultural Archives in the UCSB Library. College of Creative Studies Gallery, Feb. 8-28. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

