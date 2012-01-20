City of Goleta Accepting Applications for Design Review Board

Positions are open for two at-large community members and one licensed architect

The City of Goleta is now accepting applications for community members interested in serving on the Design Review Board.

Positions are open for two at-large members (residents of Goleta) and one licensed architect. The term is for three years and expires in February 2015 (or until successors are appointed).

The DRB meets at 3 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month at the Goleta City Council Chambers. Board members are compensated $50 per meeting.

Applicants should be skilled in reading and interpreting design drawings and able to judge the effects of a proposed building, structure, landscaping or sign upon the desirability, property value and development of surrounding areas.

Additional information on the general functions of the position may be obtained from the City Clerk, City of Goleta, 130 Cremona Drive, Suite B, Goleta, CA 93117 or by calling 805.961.7505. Applications are available at City Hall and on the city’s Web site.

Applications must be received no later than 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9.

— Valerie Kushnerov is a public information officer for the City of Goleta.