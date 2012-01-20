Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 4:03 am | Fair 49º

 
 
 
 

City of Goleta Accepting Applications for Design Review Board

Positions are open for two at-large community members and one licensed architect

By Valerie Kushnerov for the City of Goleta | January 20, 2012 | 12:56 p.m.

The City of Goleta is now accepting applications for community members interested in serving on the Design Review Board.

Positions are open for two at-large members (residents of Goleta) and one licensed architect. The term is for three years and expires in February 2015 (or until successors are appointed).

The DRB meets at 3 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month at the Goleta City Council Chambers. Board members are compensated $50 per meeting.

Applicants should be skilled in reading and interpreting design drawings and able to judge the effects of a proposed building, structure, landscaping or sign upon the desirability, property value and development of surrounding areas.

Additional information on the general functions of the position may be obtained from the City Clerk, City of Goleta, 130 Cremona Drive, Suite B, Goleta, CA 93117 or by calling 805.961.7505. Applications are available at City Hall and on the city’s Web site.

Applications must be received no later than 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9.

— Valerie Kushnerov is a public information officer for the City of Goleta.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 