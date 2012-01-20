Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 4:05 am | Fair 46º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Collision Off Las Positas Road Claims Life of Isla Vista Husband, Father

Police say 29-year-old Audelio Bautista Lopez was headed to work at the Boathouse restaurant when his truck left the road and collided with a tree

By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @NoozhawkNews | January 20, 2012 | 1:31 a.m.

An Isla Vista husband and father died Thursday morning after his pickup truck drifted off Las Positas Road in Santa Barbara and collided with a palm tree.

The driver was identified as 29-year-old Audelio Bautista Lopez, who leaves behind a wife and two small children. Santa Barbara police said Lopez was on his way to work at the Boathouse restaurant.

A passing motorist on southbound Las Positas called 9-1-1 about 6:15 a.m. after seeing smoke coming from the truck, a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado, which left the roadway for unknown reasons and crashed down an embankment on the westside of Las Positas, according to police Sgt. Mike McGrew. The truck sustained major damage.

Santa Barbara police and firefighters responded to the scene, in the 1200 block of Las Positas Road, about halfway between the Elings Park entrance and Cliff Drive.

Emergency personnel rushed to help Lopez, who had already died, McGrew said. Crews then used night-vision and thermal imaging equipment to search for additional victims. None were found.

Las Positas Road was closed to traffic from Veronica Springs Road to Cliff Drive as police investigators worked to reconstruct the collision. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call traffic investigator officer Mark Hunt at 805.897.3719.

Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 