Goleta Union School District to Hear Firm’s Proposal in Search for New Superintendent

At a special meeting Friday, the Goleta Union School District board will hear a search firm’s proposal for replacing retiring Superintendent Kathy Boomer.

Leadership Associates, the firm used to find Boomer, will present an official proposal at the 1 p.m. meeting at district headquarters, at 401 N. Fairview Ave. in Goleta.

“We had a very good experience with them in the past,” board member Valerie Kushnerov said.

Since Boomer announced her retirement on Jan. 11, the board is eager to get moving with the search so a replacement can start before the next school year.

Leadership Associates has been used by the Santa Barbara Unified School District as well, though not in its most recent search that yielded Superintendent Dave Cash. The firm submitted a proposal for the search last year, but wasn’t initially chosen by board members and later withdrew its proposal.

There were also concerns since a former SBUSD superintendent, Michael Caston, is now an associate with the firm.

— Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.