Hospice of Santa Barbara Seeks Complementary Therapy Volunteers

Licensed specialists in massage, Reiki and cranial sacral therapy are especially needed

By Kelly Kapaun for Hospice of Santa Barbara | January 19, 2012 | 12:05 p.m.

Hospice of Santa Barbara is seeking Complementary Therapy volunteers to make a difference in the lives of terminally ill patients and their family members. Massage, Reiki and cranial sacral therapists are especially needed.

In addition to treating patients, Hospice of Santa Barbara also treats their family caregivers and the acutely bereaved.

Complementary Therapies work to treat the whole person. Complementary Therapies, such as massage, cranial sacral therapy, Reiki and others, can alleviate suffering and heal the mind and spirit. Those interested must be licensed in their particular therapy.

Hospice of Santa Barbara is hoping that compassionate, licensed, Complementary Therapy volunteers from the community will come forward to help those who are greatly in need of their therapies.

Seven-week volunteer training sessions, one night a week, begin March 6. For more information on volunteering and upcoming training dates or for a volunteer application, contact Dana VanderMey of Hospice of Santa Barbara at 805.563.8820 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Hospice of Santa Barbara “volunteers” its free professional counseling and care management services to more than 500 children and adults every month who are experiencing the impact of a life-threatening illness, or grieving the death of a loved one.

— Kelly Kapaun is a publicist representing Hospice of Santa Barbara.

