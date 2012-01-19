‘Kids Draw Architecture’ Sketch Session Planned for Santa Barbara Bowl

The Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara is pleased to announce the first of its annual Kids Draw Architecture sketch sessions for 2012.

On Feb. 11, Kids Draw Architecture will visit the Santa Barbara Bowl for the first time ever.

Originally built in 1936 as a WPA (Works Progress Administration) project, the Santa Barbara Bowl has recently undergone renovations that transformed it into a state-of-the-art concert venue, while retaining its natural and historic character.

The sketch session is free, and drawing materials will be provided.

The award-winning Kids Draw Architecture program was developed by the Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara to enrich the community’s awareness of the built environment. Young people are encouraged to sketch local architectural landmarks, guided by local architects and artists. All are welcome to participate!

Celebrating a tradition of more than 20 years, the Kids Draw Architecture program brings together professional architects and artists to sketch significant buildings with Santa Barbara County youth. The 2012 Kids Draw Architecture calendars featuring the children’s drawings, and KDA T-shirts will be available for purchase. Call 805.965.6307 for more information.

— Nancy Clare Caponi represents the Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara.