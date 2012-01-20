Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 4:06 am | Fair 46º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara County Head Start Program Celebrates High Marks

Community Action Commission extends its appreciation to Rep. Lois Capps for her support in ensuring the program's success

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | January 20, 2012 | 1:08 a.m.

Santa Barbara County’s Head Start Program celebrated its high classroom assessment scores Thursday and thanked Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, for her continuing support of the program.

The Community Action Commission’s Head Start program gets children and their families involved in education early on, with care and classes for infants, toddlers and preschoolers from low-income households.

After testers spent a week observing 25 classrooms in Santa Barbara County, the county received a comprehensive scorecard with results above the national average in every category.

The Classroom Assessment Scoring System examines student-teacher interactions, and local classes scored high in positive climate, teacher sensitivity, productivity and other areas.

“They told us what we already knew: Head Start in Santa Barbara County is not just good, it’s excellent,” sad Bill Cirone, Santa Barbara County superintendent of schools.

Community Action Commission director Fran Forman said the families deserve credit for the program’s success, since children learn the most outside of the classroom. She said community partnerships and support from local politicians help keep the program funded and successful.

Capps was thanked for her advocacy of early education programs and is being honored as the 2012 Friend of Head Start for the California Head Start Association.

She said that no matter how tight state and federal budgets get, the huge return on investment for these programs is obvious in the long run.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 