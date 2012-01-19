Kenny Loggins, Townsend Coleman to Coach Aspring ‘Santa Barbara Teen Stars’

Santa Barbara Teen Star is responding to the educational needs and requests of contestants to know more about preparing for Teen Star auditions and a career in the entertainment industry by introducing them to industry experts, Kenny Loggins and Townsend Coleman, who will offer no-cost professional advice at 10 a.m. this Saturday, Jan. 21, in the auditorium at San Marcos High School.

Coleman’s work has incorporated such characters as Michelangelo of the Ninja Turtles and The Tick.

In addition, for 16 years he was the NBC announcer for The Tonight Show with Jay Leno and Must See TV.

Loggins’ career is beyond extraordinary; 12 of his albums have gone platinum and beyond. In a world of one-hit wonders and 15-minute sensations, Loggins has enjoyed hit songs in four straight decades — a remarkable testament to his exceptional craftsmanship and stamina. To this day, Loggins continues to write and record at the height of his powers as a singer and a songwriter.

Who is eligible? Any student enrolled in a Santa Barbara County school district, seventh through 12th grade. Professional photographer Jim Russell will be on-site and available for professional headshots and is offering a special workshop price of only $15.

“Teen Star provides a platform for youth to explore their passion and stretch their abilities as an artist,” founder and executive producer Joe Lambert said. “I would encourage any youth exploring this career to join us this Saturday, for this no-cost opportunity to work with two of the best.”

Click here to connect with the Facebook/Teen Star Santa Barbara page.

— Maria Long is a publicist representing Teen Star Santa Barbara.