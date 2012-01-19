Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 4:10 am | Fair 46º

 
 
 
 

Kenny Loggins, Townsend Coleman to Coach Aspring ‘Santa Barbara Teen Stars’

Free audition workshop will be held Saturday at San Marcos High School

By Maria Long for Teen Star Santa Barbara | January 19, 2012 | 6:26 p.m.

Kenny Loggins
Kenny Loggins

Santa Barbara Teen Star is responding to the educational needs and requests of contestants to know more about preparing for Teen Star auditions and a career in the entertainment industry by introducing them to industry experts, Kenny Loggins and Townsend Coleman, who will offer no-cost professional advice at 10 a.m. this Saturday, Jan. 21, in the auditorium at San Marcos High School.

Coleman’s work has incorporated such characters as Michelangelo of the Ninja Turtles and The Tick.

In addition, for 16 years he was the NBC announcer for The Tonight Show with Jay Leno and Must See TV.

Loggins’ career is beyond extraordinary; 12 of his albums have gone platinum and beyond. In a world of one-hit wonders and 15-minute sensations, Loggins has enjoyed hit songs in four straight decades — a remarkable testament to his exceptional craftsmanship and stamina. To this day, Loggins continues to write and record at the height of his powers as a singer and a songwriter.

Who is eligible? Any student enrolled in a Santa Barbara County school district, seventh through 12th grade. Professional photographer Jim Russell will be on-site and available for professional headshots and is offering a special workshop price of only $15.

“Teen Star provides a platform for youth to explore their passion and stretch their abilities as an artist,” founder and executive producer Joe Lambert said. “I would encourage any youth exploring this career to join us this Saturday, for this no-cost opportunity to work with two of the best.”

Click here to connect with the Facebook/Teen Star Santa Barbara page.

— Maria Long is a publicist representing Teen Star Santa Barbara.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 