Alaska Airlines to Offer Nonstop Seasonal Service from Santa Barbara to Portland

$99 daily two-hour flights will be available June 4 through Aug. 25

The Santa Barbara Airport announced Thursday that Alaska Airlines will provide nonstop seasonal service to Portland from June 4 through Aug. 25.

The daily two-hour flight will depart at 11:50 a.m. from Santa Barbara and 9:15 a.m. from Portland on a 70-passenger Bombardier CRJ-700 regional jet.

The introductory fare will be $99 one way, according to SBA officials.

“We are thrilled to have new nonstop service to Portland,” SBA director Karen Ramsdell said in a statement. “We hope that the community will support the service and demonstrate to Alaska that Santa Barbara-Portland is a viable market.”

Starbucks coffee, soft drinks, wines and microbrews will be available for passengers.

“These new routes give our customers additional options to access some of the most popular summer markets out of Portland,” said Joe Sprague, Alaska Airlines’ vice president of marketing. “With these low introductory fares, summer travel between Santa Barbara and Portland has never been more affordable.”

— Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.