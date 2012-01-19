Cooler Temperatures, Rain Expected Through Weekend on South Coast

South Coast residents may see showers off and on throughout the weekend, according to a special statement issued Thursday by the National Weather Service.

A series of storms is moving down the coast from Northern California and is expected to bring rain starting Friday evening. The amount of rainfall is expected to be light, however, and Santa Barbara may receive between one-quarter and three-quarters of an inch.

Friday’s forecast calls for a 30 percent chance of rain after 10 a.m. Showers are expected Friday night after 10 p.m., with lows dipping into the mid 50s. Rain is expected before 10 a.m. Saturday, with highs in the mid-60s. Temperatures are expected to dip into the 40s Saturday night.

Another quick cold front may move into the area Sunday night and move out by Monday afternoon, with a minimal amount of rain is expected.

Santa Barbara County has received half of the rain it normally records this time of year. Though the county is lagging in rainfall, the Cachuma Reservoir is at nearly 90 percent of its capacity.

Colder temperatures prompted warming centers to open Wednesday night, allowing those needing shelter to sleep in a warm place. The centers will be open through the weekend.

The Unitarian Society of Santa Barbara, 1525 Santa Barbara St., will be open, and the University Religious Center Housing Complex at 777 Camino Pescadero in Isla Vista will be open through Saturday.

Both the New Life Christian Church, 816 North C St. in Lompoc, and the Good Samaritan Warming Center, 401 W. Morrison Road, Space B in Santa Maria, will be open through Sunday.

For more information, call the warming center hot line at 805.324.2372. For donations and volunteer information, call 805.452.5466 or visit www.ussb.org.

» Click here for the complete National Weather Service forecast.

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.