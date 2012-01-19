Women’s Economic Ventures Self-Employment Training Starts in February

The start of a new year is a natural time to reflect on our aspirations and goals for the coming year. For those who have ever dreamed of owning or growing their own business or for those determined to pave their own economic futures, Women’s Economic Ventures offers the tools and guidance to succeed. WEV’s core 14-week Self-Employment Training courses start in February in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

WEV’s comprehensive 14-week, 56-hour Self-Employment Training (SET) program is targeted to women (also serves men), and provides guidance on how to start, operate or expand a business. Participants leave the course with a complete business plan, including a marketing plan, a cash flow projection, an operations plan and a core network to help sustain the business.

The program is offered in both English and Spanish, and provides week-by-week training on topics including finances, marketing and sales, public relations and advertising, legal and insurance issues, record-keeping, and how to write a business plan.

After the 14-week course, WEV SET graduates emerge with the most important tools and resources they need to start a new business or grow their current business.

Since 1991, WEV has helped to create or expand more than 2,000 businesses, creating or retaining more than 3,000 local jobs.

The Self-Employment Training course is offered twice each year, with classes starting in February and in September. The class runs for 14 consecutive weeks, one night a week for three hours, and includes two full Saturdays. Classes are taught in Santa Maria (in Spanish), Buellton, Santa Barbara, Ventura, Thousand Oaks and Kern County.

Participants considering the course are required to attend a free one-hour orientation workshop. These orientations offer a complete overview of the SET course and help clients assess whether self-employment is right for them. Orientations are held in Buellton, Santa Barbara, Ventura, Thousand Oaks and Kern County. Please see below for dates.

Orientation Dates

» South Santa Barbara County (English), 805.965.6073 — 6 to 7 p.m. Jan. 24

» North Santa Barbara County in Buellton, 805.965.6073 — noon to 1 p.m. Jan. 25 (English); Spanish, by appointment

» Ventura County in Ventura (English), 805.667.8004 — 6 to 7 p.m. Jan. 19

» Thousand Oaks — 6 to 7 p.m. Jan. 24

Click here for more information on all the above sessions or to register for a free orientation.

In late February, WEV will offer Business Plan Intensive, an accelerated, six-week business plan writing course, designed for business professionals who need access to capital quickly. Business Plan Intensive is perfect for new entrepreneurs and current business owners who need to implement a launch or a growth strategy and need an infusion of capital to succeed. The course includes emphasis on financial intelligence and integrated marketing techniques, and a viability study.

The Self-Employment Training course is part of the continuum of programs WEV offers to help women and men start-up, launch, grow and sustain their own business, including business consulting, advanced business training, and small-business start-up and expansion loans. WEV is dedicated to creating an equitable and just society through the economic empowerment of women. For more information, click here or call 805.965.6073.

