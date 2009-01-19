Thursday, May 31 , 2018, 11:50 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Solid Swells Give 26th Annual Rincon Classic an Edge

As the weekend winds down, Classic Sunday celebrates the winners of the 2009 surfing contest.

By Sonia Fernandez, Noozhawk Staff Writer | January 19, 2009 | 1:19 a.m.

Sunday's surf was as spectacular as the weather at the 2009 Deckers Rincon Classic.
Sunday’s surf was as spectacular as the weather at the 2009 Deckers Rincon Classic. (Jon Shafer / Noozhawk photo)

For an evening, the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum played host to the winners, families and friends in the local surf community, as the 2009 Deckers Rincon Surf Classic celebrated its Classic Sunday event.

The festivities marked the culmination of a weekend of wave riding by some of the best surfers around. A high-pressure system provided some of the best conditions in memory, with solid overhead waves, toasty temperatures and offshore winds. Partygoers relived the Classic’s hottest moments, competitors congratulated each other, and those with a little extra cash to spend vied for several items being auctioned off.

While celebrants tucked into burritos, beer and energy drinks, local reggae band Cornerstone gave the evening its rootsy flavor. Sleepless from days of nonstop work, Surf Happens president Chris Keet dug deep from his nine years running the Rincon Classic to act as emcee, hold the live auction and announce the winners for this year’s contest.

The big winners of the evening included Killian Garland, who came in first again this year in the Bud Light Pro Division, taking home $1,500 and other sponsor-donated prizes. Right behind him were Brian Aresco and Tarik Khashoggi, both of whom also call the Rincon home.

Other winners of the evening included Chelsea Curtis for the Oxbow Womens Longboard division and D.J. Underwood for the Oxbow Men’s Longboard. Adam Brown took first for the Grand Masters division. Meanwhile, up-and comer Parker Coffin took home the trophy for the Boys division.

It’s quite possible the winners will be surfing on their trophies in the next couple of weeks. They took home wooden boards shaped and solar-etched by local artist Brian Chandler.

Proceeds from the evening went to Surf Happens’ charitable partners, including the Maritime Museum, Heal the Ocean, Hugs for Cubs, and the Surf Happens Foundation.

Results

Juniors
1. Levi Gregory
2. Eliot Hodges
3/4 Tie. Simon Murdoch/Frank Curren
5. Charlie Dentzel
6. Place Matt Parker

Masters
1. Donald Day
2. Justin Pawl
3. Brad Frohling
4. Tony De Groot
5. Jason Smith
6. Josh Pomer

Mens
1. Brian Aresco
2. Adam Lambert
3. Donald Day
4. Guy Quezada
5. Nathan Winkles
6. Josh Decker

Boys
1. Parker Coffin
2. Pat Curren
3. Decker McAllister
4. Charlie Fawcett
5. Frank Curren
6. Connor Lundy

Gremlins
1. Connor Lundy
2. Henry Hepp
3. Enholm
4. Decker McAllister
5/6 Tie. Cousteau Christopher/Jason Knell

Grand Masters
1. Adam Brown
2. Tony De Groot
3. Steve Mendelson
4. James McClintock
5. Mike Lamm
6. Tom Harden

Legends
1. Andy Neumann
2. Kit Cossart
3. Paul Mann
4. Tom Kunz
5. Tim Hodgson
6. Brian Zabelski

Wahines
1. Lakey Peterson
2. Glennie Rogers
3. Zoey Luna
4. Katie Drager

Women’s Shortboard
1. Demi Boelsterli
2. Rachel Harris
3. Miranda Joseph
4. Lisa Luna
5. Audrey Faulk
6. Susan Curtis

Oxbow Longboard Open
1. D.J. Underwood
2. Daniel Graham
3. John Shields
4. J.P. Garcia
5. Cole Robbins
6. Brandon Eifrid

Oxbow Women’s Longboard
1. Chelsea Curtis
2. Miranda Joseph
3. Karen Ralph
4. Deb Trauntvein
5. Sally Saenger
6. Glennie Rogers
7. Jennifer Blonder

