Fencing: Presidio Club Earns 2 Gold Medals at San Luis Obispo Tournament

SBCC professor Randy Bublitz and Dos Pueblos student Parker Olson get right to the points.

The Presidio Fencing Club of Santa Barbara brought home two gold medals at the Central Coast Unrated Fencing Tournament held recently in San Luis Obispo. Randy Bublitz, an SBCC professor, won the mixed epee event, and Parker Olson, a student at Dos Pueblos High, won the mixed foil event. These victories earned both athletes their D ratings with the U.S. Fencing Association and give them the highest initial seedings for the USFA tournament at UCSB. Seven other Presidio fencers also competed in the San Luis Obispo tournament. In the epee event: Gavin Scott (seventh), Lydia Kaestner (11th) and Sabrina Sorich (12th); in the foil event: Loa Wintz (ninth), Ryan Campbell (10th), Mark Delany (11th) and Doug Golupsky (12th). UCSB students Lindsay Stapleton and Brandon Christopher also competed, finishing ninth and 13th, respectively. — Leslie Robinson represents the Presidio Fencing Club.

