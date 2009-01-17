Friday, June 1 , 2018, 12:12 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce Begins Business 2 Business Breakfasts

New monthly networking opportunities bring peers together at Earl Warren Showgrounds.

By Valerie Kushnerov | January 17, 2009 | 9:31 p.m.

To help businesses respond to the challenging economic climate, the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce has launched a new business networking opportunity — the Business 2 Business Breakfast at Earl Warren Showgrounds’ Warren Hall. Starting on Feb. 3 and continuing the first Tuesday of each month through the rest of the year, businesses will have the opportunity to meet, mingle and make more money by marketing to their peers.

Doors open at 7 a.m. with a hot breakfast provided by a local restaurant. Between 7:30 and 9 a.m., each participant has the opportunity to introduce himself or herself and the participant’s business to the entire group, share business cards and printed materials on the display tables, and receive a full contact list for each pre-paid attendee. This is not the typical event at which you state your name and your company. Participants have 20 seconds to describe their business and unique positioning. Creative and memorable presentations are welcomed and encouraged.

Each Business 2 Business Breakfast also includes a presentation by the sponsoring organization and a “Spirit of Business” award. To learn more about what the Spirit of Business award is and how to win, attend the breakfast Feb. 3.

“Business is as much about who know, as what you know. The chamber is your best resource on both accounts,” said Kristen Amyx, Goleta Valley chamber president and CEO. “For businesses to remain sustainable throughout these challenging economic times, it is crucial to be networked with colleagues, customers and the community.

“Our combined efforts can stimulate the local economy.”

Here are some tips to maximizing your Business 2 Business Breakfast: 1) bring a guest — better yet, bring several; 2) wear your winning smile; 3) don’t forget business cards and company pamphlets; 4) introduce yourself and your company with enthusiasm.

Click here to make reservations or for more information. Cost is $20 for chamber members, $25 for nonmembers and $30 for registration at the door. The advance registration cut-off is 48 hours prior to each event date. Take advantage of our annual pass to receive your 12th breakfast for free. For more information, contact Max White at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or call 805.967.2500.

— Valerie Kushnerov is operations director of the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce.

