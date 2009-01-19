On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a Taste for Change

For Santa Barbara's interfaith community, a solemn celebration means more this year on the eve of the Obama inauguration.

Santa Barbara’s interfaith community marked Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday by looking back at the life of the slain civil rights leader and ahead to incoming President Barack Obama.

“It was to keep the message of Martin Luther King alive. All across the country in big towns and small towns were gatherings like this,” said the Rev. Mark Asman, rector of Trinity Episcopal Church and a member of the Interfaith Initiative of Santa Barbara County

“Especially given that the fact that the first African-American is going to be inaugurated tomorrow, there’s a particular poignancy and power to the remembrance of Martin Luther King,” he said.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day, signed into law by President Ronald Reagan in 1983, was first observed in 1986. It marks the birth date of King, who was assassinated in 1968 at age 39.

The multicultural, multifaith day began with a rally, rounding up the local community with singing, dancing and a Chumash blessing. A march to the Granada Theatre from De la Guerra Plaza followed, after which participants were invited to listen to speeches and essays from the younger members of the community. The event’s keynote speaker was Khalil Shaheed , jazz musician and youth educator.

The evening event was a more subdued and serious affair at Trinity Church, where the pews were filled with people looking ahead to Tuesday’s historical inauguration of the country’s first black president. “HOPE: A Time of Prayer, Good Wishes, Song & Dance” was an idea that started in the mind of local resident Harriett Burke to celebrate and pray for the incoming administration.

“Everybody said, ‘Whoa, good idea,’” Burke said.

It snowballed into a program meant to offer a variety of thanks, expressions of hope, prayers, poetry and music from different cultures: Chumash Elder Roberta Cordero blessed the space while poets Perie Longo and Sojourner Kincaid Rolle offered their reflections on the Obama era.

“We ask that you guide this man’s mind and body that he may walk straight in a crooked world,” he said.

Those who want to watch Obama’s inauguration in the company of a couple thousand of their friends may do so without traveling to frigid Washington. The Arlington Theatre, 1317 State St., will open its doors at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday for free broadcast coverage of the inauguration. The formal inauguration ceremony begins in Washington at 8:30 a.m. Pacific time.

Write to [email protected]