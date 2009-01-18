Thursday, May 31 , 2018, 11:51 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 

She Said, Z Said: Moving to a White House

After a long and exhausting campaign, our columnists have achieved change they can live in.

By Leslie Dinaberg and Zak Klobucher, Noozhawk Columnists | January 18, 2009 | 11:03 p.m.

Z: What’s the difference between the Obamas and us?

She: Fifty million votes?

Z: Absolutely nothing!

She: That will come as a welcome shock to my mother.

Z: They moved this week, and so did we.

She: I can feel their pain.

Z: Big time. I bet they spent the last month doing the same things we did.

She: Making snarky little comments to each other because they’re totally stressed about being able to afford rent at their new place?

Z: Exactly! If Obama doesn’t do well at his job, he’ll be evicted in four years — just like us.

She: Do you really think Michelle has spent the last month going through their stuff?

Z: Sure.

She: Somehow I don’t picture her waiting around for the cable guy and the washer-dryer hookups or worrying about the movers acclimating every piece of furniture to the new place by ramming it into the walls. Plus, I’m guessing she doesn’t have as many paper cuts as I do.

Z: True. I’m guessing she hasn’t saved 10 years of four different craft magazines.

She: You don’t think she has a few scrapbooks filled with press clippings?

Z: Those would be some fat scrapbooks. Can you imagine your mother’s house if you were elected president? It would be wall to wall press clipping collections.

She: Do you think the Obamas have to put a bunch of their stuff into storage? How’d you like to be the slacker working that shift when Barack pulls up with his U-Haul.

Z: I bet they do have to store stuff. I’m guessing that you don’t take much of your own furniture into the White House.

She: I think it would be great if his girls decide they want the Lincoln Bedroom, and want to decorate it with their Jonas Brothers posters.

Z: Do you think they would just thumbtack them on top of the picture of Abe Lincoln?

She: And the Miley Cyrus Hannah Montana poster goes right over Mary Todd Lincoln’s painting.

Z: Can you picture Koss moving into the White House?

She: He’d like having staff to order food from. I mean, besides me.

Z: Who wouldn’t?

She: But I think he’d still be annoyed because there weren’t any neighbor kids to play with.

Z: At least he could get a dog.

She: I wonder what the security deposit is on the White House? Do you lose it if your new puppy chews up the Oval Office?

Z: Do you paper train him with top-secret documents?

She: Possibly, although the back issues of all of those scrapbook magazines would work, too.

Z: Do you think Barack will be making his first presidential proclamations sitting in the middle of his living room floor, because the desk in the Oval Office is covered with boxes and debris?

She: You mean because when he remembered to label his boxes he labeled everything “miscellaneous junk?”

Z: Hey, just because you labeled all of your office junk “flotsam and jetsam” doesn’t mean it’ll get put it away any more efficiently.

She: Guess who else moved this week?

Z: Who?

She: The Bush family. What do you think George labeled his boxes?

Z: Officing den room.

She: I hope nobody lets him drive the U-Haul. I wonder if Laura has paper cuts and an aching back like I do?

Z: I’m sure she does.

She: So are we just like them, too? ‘Cause I’ll bet they’re taking stuff out of storage, just like us.

Z: That’s different. They’re just downsizing because their girls have left the house. Oh, and because in the course of staying the course, they drove the country into a wall going 65 mph.

She: Yes, dear.

Watch She and Z on the Creative Community this week and next on Channel 21, or e-mail them at [email protected] The garage sale announcement will be coming soon.

