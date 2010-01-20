Capps Co-Sponsors Bill to Allow 2009 Tax Deduction for Haiti Relief

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, on Wednesday applauded the House’s unanimous approval of House Resolution 4462, legislation that would allow individuals who make charitable contributions to victims of the Haiti earthquake to claim an itemized charitable deduction on their 2009 tax returns instead of having to wait until next year.

The legislation also includes a provision allowing those who text-messaged a donation the ability to use a phone bill as proof of donation.

The bipartisan bill was introduced Tuesday by Ways and Means Committee Chairman Charles Rangel, D-N.Y., and Ranking Member Dave Camp, R-Mich., joined by Majority Whip James Clyburn, D-S.C., House Republican Whip Eric Cantor, R-Va., and 152 original co-sponsors, including Capps.

“This has been such a devastating disaster for the people of Haiti, and unfortunately their suffering continues,” Capps said. “The American people have been so generous in their support of the relief effort in Haiti, and this legislation makes it easier to exercise that generosity and encourages further donations. I appreciate the efforts of all my colleagues to work together quickly in a bipartisan fashion to pass this important legislation.”

In January 2005, Congress enacted this type of relief for individuals who made charitable contributions to victims of the Indian Ocean tsunami in late December 2004. That bill, House Resolution 241, passed the House without objection and subsequently passed the Senate by unanimous consent.

— Emily Kryder is the communications director for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.