Santa Barbara Navy League Marks Changing of the Guard

Lin Graf takes the helm of the local council as the naval operations chief speaks at annual meeting

Karen Crawford, president of the Santa Barbara Navy League, handed over the reins Wednesday to Lin Graf during the organization’s annual meeting.

Notable guests spoke at the meeting, including Admiral Gary Roughead, the chief of naval operations, and Daniel Branch, national president of the Navy League of the United States.

Under Crawford’s command, the group of about 1,000 members has been involved in various efforts to support the armed forces, including commissioning the USS Stockdale last year. It also has won Outstanding Large Council recognition every year since 2004.

“Of any of the Navy League councils, this is probably the jewel. I think you’ve set the bar,” Branch said to Crawford.

The Navy League is a nonprofit and nonpartisan civilian group involved in raising funds and awareness for those serving in the armed forces.

Crawford’s husband, Doug, is the Santa Barbara council’s public affairs officer and national vice president of public affairs and education, and is responsible for much of the group’s outreach.

The group raised enough funds for its various projects last year — which amounted to about $200,000 — but didn’t make enough to contribute to its adopted units. Treasurer Steve Hicks urged members to continue supporting the Navy League so it doesn’t dip into its reserves again.

Roughead spoke with the media before the meeting about the status of the Navy, including relief efforts to Haiti. He said there are about 20 ships committed to relief, including aircraft carriers and helicopters, amphibious-ready ships and the hospital ship USNS Comfort, which arrived Wednesday morning.

“We’re proud to be able to respond in the way that we have,” Roughead said.

(Karen Crawford honored with United States Navy’s “Superior Public Service Award” from J. Douglas Crawford on Vimeo.)

U.S. forces also have a salvage ship on the way to restore the harbor and oceanographic survey ships and to ensure navigational channels are clear.

Construction battalions — or seebees — and helicopters have been instrumental in the relief efforts there, Roughead said.

Roughead worked on tsunami relief in 2004, and though no disaster is like another, he said that the men and women helping in Haiti will remember the experience throughout their lives.

“It’s a team effort at the highest level,” he said, noting that the armed forces are working very closely with other agencies.

Even eight days later, people are being pulled from the rubble alive, which energizes everyone working on the ground there, Roughead said. “We have a laser focus on doing as much as we can as quickly as we can,” he said.

One ship sailed to Haiti in less than 48 hours, and the hospital ship arrived faster than one ever has, he said.

The Navy continues to be busy elsewhere, with a heavy involvement in Afghanistan on the ground as well as at sea. There are about 13,000 soldiers on the ground, including Navy Seals, medical, intelligence and reconstruction teams, and about 40 percent of the air power over Afghanistan is from aircraft carriers, he said.

He said there also are plans to double the number of seebees in the country.

On another topic, a recent mix-up resulted in an analysis of the Chinese Navy going on the Web, and in particular Roughead mentioned the People’s Liberation Army Navy’s efforts at increasing its number of modern submarines and anti-ship ballistic missiles.

The PLA(N) also recently deployed ships to Somalia to counter piracy, and Roughead said the United States should encourage it to help provide security to the world.

“I’ve been able to see China change and transform over the years,” he said. Seeing its capabilities increase, he said there needs to be a focus on knowing their intentions, not just a count of their ships.

Though he’s watching China very closely, he said he has great confidence in the strength of the U.S. Navy.

Like Secretary of the Navy Ray Mabus, who visited Santa Barbara’s Navy League last year, Roughead wants to increase the number of ships to 313 and increase the number of ships with ballistic missile capabilities.

The investment in ships should be looked at long term, he said. The oldest ship now in service, the USS Enterprise, was first deployed during the Cuban Missile Crisis.

Though he was appointed under President George W. Bush in 2007, Roughead said that both administrations have called upon the Navy and appreciate the opinions of the chiefs of staff, including himself.

“Never at any point has there been any question that our opinions are not only expected, but appreciated,” he said.

— Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .