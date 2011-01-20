Kelly Rau Returns to Mental Health Association Board

She has served as a member of the board for the past six years

The Mental Health Association in Santa Barbara County has announced Kelly Rau as a returning board member.

Rau worked at the stock trading desks at Hayden, Stone & Co. and Doyle O’Conner & Co. in Los Angeles for seven years.

While living in Los Angeles, Rau volunteered with various local schools and community organizations, including the Sisters of Social Service, where she was on the board of Juniors Auxiliary.

She also served as chairwoman of Regis House, managing volunteers, organizing the annual fundraiser and chairing the advertising committee for the annual review magazine.

After returning to Santa Barbara, Rau assisted with the St. Vincent’s annual Golf Classic as a member of the St. Vincent’s board. She has served on the Mental Health Association board for the past six years.

The Mental Health Association in Santa Barbara County is a private, nonprofit organization providing support, housing and advocacy to adults and families affected by severe mental illness. For more information, click here or call 805.884.8440.

— Kelly Kapaun is a publicist.