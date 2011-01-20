Santa Barbara Library in Need of Volunteer Adult Literacy Tutors

The next nine-hour training course will begin Jan. 29

Patient, creative adult volunteers are needed at the library.

The Santa Barbara Public Library System’s adult literacy program seeks tutors who want to help adults develop the language and math skills they need for jobs and life.

The next nine-hour training course will begin Saturday, Jan. 29 at the Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu St.

Volunteer tutors work once or twice a week to help learners reach personal goals, such as reading to a child or getting a better job. Tutors can truly make a difference in the life of an individual and the community.

The library system provides training, support, space and materials for volunteers. The two-part training course meets from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday afternoons, Jan. 29 and Feb. 5, in the library’s Townley Room.

For more information about volunteering or to register for the training class, call 805.564.5619, e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or click here.

— Beverly Schwartzberg represents the Santa Barbara Public Library System.