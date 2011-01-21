Vote Puts SBCAG On the Road to Pursuing Legislation to Restrict Trucks on Highway 154

The specifics of any such regulations have yet to be decided, and regional leaders say the process could take up to two years

Trucks carrying freight on Highway 154 may be subject to restrictions in the future after a vote from regional leaders signaling their readiness to pursue legislation to regulate the big rigs.

While it remains unclear what those restrictions would say specifically, board members of the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments voted Thursday to move ahead with the legislative process that would craft the new rules. The motion passed 10-0, with Lompoc Councilman Bob Lingl and Guadalupe Mayor Lupe Alvarez abstaining.

The sizes and weights of trucks to be restricted has not been determined, but board members said the proposed restrictions would not apply to local deliveries. The language of the bill will be modeled after truck restrictions on Route 2 in Los Angeles that prohibit commercial vehicles with three or more axles or that have a gross weight of 9,000 pounds or more, according to SBCAG executive director Jim Kemp.

It may take some time for legislators to look at the issue, said Gregg Hart, SBCAG’s director of governmental affairs, and could take up to two years to make its way through the process.

“It may take some time to bear results,” he said.

Ten fatalities occurred last year over the expanse of the pass, and although only one commercial truck was involved in one of those collisions, leaders are still looking to crack down on load-bearing vehicles. Last summer’s accident involving a big rig that killed a family of three near the Hope Ranch Inn at the base of Highway 154 prompted the discussion.

Leon Leonel, 23; his wife, Lorena Guadalupe-Tellez Pacheco; and their son, Jaciel Tellez, 8, a Franklin School third-grader, died Aug. 24 when the driver of a big rig hauling gravel lost control of his brakes while traveling down Highway 154 from San Marcos Pass and plowed into the family’s house at 4119 State St.

Details emerged after the crash that the driver had a history of driving citations, and that the truck had brake problems even before leaving the Santa Ynez Valley quarry where it picked up a load that brought the weight of the truck to 80,000 pounds.

Altough that was the most high-profile incident, 3rd District Supervisor Doreen Farr said it has long been a local concern.

“It had been brewing for a long time, and it came to the surface with that accident,” she said. “If another terrible accident occurs, we’re going to be very, very sorry.”

Farr recalled a recent incident in which a double tanker truck, full of gasoline, had been pulled over at Cathedral Oaks Road. The driver was cited for going 75 mph down the pass. If August’s tragedy had involved a truck full of gasoline instead of gravel, she said, many more lives would have been lost.

SBCAG also has reached out to the California Trucking Association in an effort to address the group’s qualms about the restrictions.

“They have some concerns about this kind of legislation,” said Hart, adding that it has been neutral on similar closures in the past. “We’re hopeful that might be the case here.”

California Highway Patrol Capt. Jeff Sgobba said officers have upped enforcement on the pass and have issued 141 total truck citations since September, but “we’re still having crashes out there.”

One surprising point of Sgobba’s presentation showed that collisions were higher on Wednesdays, when the gravel quarry is closed. Although the CHP reports a 30 percent reduction in collisions on the Santa Barbara side of the pass since increasing enforcement, areas such as Zaca Station Road have seen a 20 percent increase in collisions.

Unsafe turning movement and unsafe speeds are the most common collision factors, he said, and though officers can keep enforcement up, safety ultimately comes down to driver behavior.

“154 is not the freeway. ... It doesn’t matter if drivers on that road are in control of two wheels or 18 wheels, it’s all about driver responsibility,” said Sgobba, calling August’s fatal crash a “classic example of driver behavior.”

Two residents and trucking advocate Scott Kramer spoke during the public comment period and expressed concern about the safety of driving on the pass.

Kramer is general manager of the Santa Maria-based trucking company Certified Freight Logistics, which is also a member of the California Trucking Association. He stressed the jobs and economic benefits of trucking, and though the company values safe roadways, “we also have to deal with roadway closures elsewhere that make it tough to do business.”

Kramer said his company doesn’t recommend that truck drivers take Highway 154, but that elsewhere in California, closures make it difficult.

Like Farr, 2nd District Supervisor Janet Wolf was also adamant about legislation being pursued. The deaths of the Leonel family occurred in her district, she said, adding that the loss of life could have been much greater if it had occurred later in the day.

“We really need to take a stronger stance on this matter,” she said.

