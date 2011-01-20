Sunrise Rotary Honors El Puente Student Koraima Hernandez

She is recognized for her dedication to her school work, good work habits and her respect of others

The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise honored Koraima Hernandez as El Puente Community School Student of the Month for January.

Hernandez was nominated by her teacher, Michael Riley, who recognized her dedication to her school work, good work habits and her respect of others.

After graduation, Hernandez plans to attend cosmetology or culinary school.

Positive acknowledgment and a plaque is given to each student in honor of the work that he or she has done to improve attendance and grades while attending El Puente School. This is a proud moment for students and their parents.

— Betsy Munroe is the public relations chairwoman for the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise, which meets at 7 a.m. Wednesdays at the Santa Barbara Club, 1105 Chapala St.