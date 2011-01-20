Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 11:03 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Tickets On Sale for Carpinteria Rotary Charitable Foundation Talent Show

Feb. 19 event will feature entertainment from more than 20 local acts

By Pat Kistler | January 20, 2011 | 4:39 p.m.

The Carpinteria Rotary Charitable Foundation has announced that tickets are now on sale for the Annual Talent Show, scheduled for 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19 at the Boys & Girls Club of Carpinteria, 4849 Foothill Road.

The doors will open at 6 p.m.

The show will feature more than 20 live entertainment acts from the local area, and refreshments and beverages will be sold at the show’s intermission.

Carpinteria’s own John Palminteri will serve as the master of ceremonies.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for children age 12 or younger. A sell-out is expected.

Tickets may be purchased by check (made out to the Carpinteria Rotary Charitable Foundation), by cash from any club member, or at the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce, 1056-B Eugenia Place between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays (ask for Maxine), at Santa Barbara Bank & Trust in the Casitas Pass Shopping Center between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. weekdays (ask for Linda), or at the Shepard’s Plaza Montecito Bank & Trust between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. weekdays (ask for Anthony).

For more information, click here or e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Pat Kistler is the public relations coordinator for the Rotary Club of Carpinteria.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 