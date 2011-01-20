Tickets On Sale for Carpinteria Rotary Charitable Foundation Talent Show

Feb. 19 event will feature entertainment from more than 20 local acts

The Carpinteria Rotary Charitable Foundation has announced that tickets are now on sale for the Annual Talent Show, scheduled for 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19 at the Boys & Girls Club of Carpinteria, 4849 Foothill Road.

The doors will open at 6 p.m.

The show will feature more than 20 live entertainment acts from the local area, and refreshments and beverages will be sold at the show’s intermission.

Carpinteria’s own John Palminteri will serve as the master of ceremonies.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for children age 12 or younger. A sell-out is expected.

Tickets may be purchased by check (made out to the Carpinteria Rotary Charitable Foundation), by cash from any club member, or at the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce, 1056-B Eugenia Place between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays (ask for Maxine), at Santa Barbara Bank & Trust in the Casitas Pass Shopping Center between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. weekdays (ask for Linda), or at the Shepard’s Plaza Montecito Bank & Trust between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. weekdays (ask for Anthony).

For more information, click here or e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Pat Kistler is the public relations coordinator for the Rotary Club of Carpinteria.