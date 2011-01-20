Two Suspects Arrested in Burglary at Goleta Thrift Store

Many of the items are recovered during a probation search at a residence

A man and woman from Goleta have been arrested as suspects in a break-in at a local thrift store this week in which dozens of items were stolen.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Drew Sugars said a deputy was in the process of arresting 30-year-old Natalie Bradley for a probation violation about noon on Tuesday when he found a shirt in her purse with the price tag still on it.

He said the deputy recognized the tag from a thrift store in the 5900 block of Hollister Avenue in Goleta. He then called the store, learning that it had been burglarized overnight.

Deputies discovered a majority of the stolen items during a probation search Wednesday of a residence in the 5000 block of Alondra Avenue in Goleta, according to Sugars.

Bradley was arrested and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of commercial burglary and criminal conspiracy, both of which are felonies. Bail was set at $20,000.

Sugars said investigators identified another suspect as 41-year-old Jorge Moran.

He was arrested and booked into the jail on charges of commercial burglary and criminal conspiracy. He is being held on a no-bail probation violation.

Deputies have identified a third person suspected of breaking into the store, and a fourth person who they believe receive stolen property.

The findings have been forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office for review.

