Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 3:57 am | Fair 49º

 
 
 
 

Health Advocates from Santa Barbara Fighting Back to Speak at National Anti-Drugs Forum

They will share their expertise and learn new strategies during the February conference in Washington, D.C.

By Jane Highstreet for Santa Barbara Fighting Back | January 20, 2012 | 5:22 p.m.

Health advocates from Santa Barbara will be in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 6-9 to join nearly 3,000 substance abuse prevention and treatment specialists and advocates from throughout the country for Community Anti-Drug Coalitions of America’s 22nd annual National Leadership Forum.

CADCA’s National Leadership Forum is the nation’s largest training for substance abuse prevention and treatment professionals and researchers. Penny Jenkins, director of Santa Barbara’s Fighting Back, will present a workshop with Shereen Khatapoush, FB’s youth services director, on the necessity of advocacy and public policy to eliminate marijuana dispensaries.

Besides sharing their knowledge and learning new strategies from other substance abuse professionals, the coalition will also have the opportunity to meet and brief senators and members of Congress from their state during CADCA’s Capitol Hill Day.

“We are so excited to be able to spend a week in our nation’s Capitol, learning and honing our prevention skills so our community can be a better place — one that doesn’t suffer from the harms of drug and alcohol abuse,” Jenkins said. “We hope to come back re-energized, with new strategies under our belt to tackle drug abuse in Santa Barbara, Carpinteria and Goleta.”

Santa Barbara Fighting Back has recently worked on banning marijuana dispensaries and providing prevention and counseling about alcohol and drugs to elementary age youth though mentoring relationships. Juliana Lee, the FB mentor coordinator, has also been selected to present at the conference. She will focus on using online resources to market and recruit mentors for at-risk youth, as an early prevention effort.

CADCA’s National Leadership Forum features more than 100 training courses to help community and state leaders prevent and reduce substance abuse and its related problems. CADCA is the national membership organization representing more than 5,000 coalitions and affiliates working to make America’s communities safe, healthy and drug-free. CADCA’s mission is to strengthen the capacity of community coalitions by providing technical assistance and training, public policy advocacy, media strategies and marketing programs, conferences and special events.

The mission of Santa Barbara’s Fighting Back is to reduce the demand for illegal drugs and alcohol through a comprehensive system of care that includes prevention, intervention, treatment and aftercare.

— Jane Highstreet represents Santa Barbara Fighting Back.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 